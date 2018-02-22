Mi hijo Santi ha fallecido.

Creo que he de ser yo quien os lo cuente, en agradecimiento por todas las muestras de apoyo y cariño que he recibido de vosotros.

Se ha marchado rodeado de paz, y habiendo comprendido su misión en estos cinco años que nos ha acompañado.#santicampeon — SANTIAGO CAÑIZARES (@santicanizares) 23 marzo 2018

Santiago Canizares was a great goalkeeper as he played for Valencia most of his career. He had 46 caps with the Spanish national team and he also played for Real Madrid (and the Real Madrid academy). He retired from football back in 2008 as he had some very bad news to announce today. Here is what he had to say:"My son Santi passed away. I think that it is fair that it is me that gives you the news as I want to thank you for all of the support that you have given me. He left us peacefully as he knew that he accomplished his mission over these last five years".Our condolences go out to the Canizares family in this hard time. Little Santi was only 5 years old as he had been battling with a sickness for over a year now. Here is the original message that Canizares posted on his Twitter page...