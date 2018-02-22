Here is what Dybala's goal means for Tottenham...

Paulo Dybala started off this past season with a bang but things slowed down for him in early 2018. He picked up a few injuries and didn't seem like the same player anymore. The little Argentine talent is now back as he scored a huge goal for Juve earlier on today against Lazio in the Italian Serie A. What does this goal mean for Tottenham? Well Dybala wasn't present in the first clash between these two clubs as he will now surely be starting for the Bianconeri on Wednesday night at the Wembley stadium.



Dybala didn't have a great night against Lazio as both sides were quite lackluster. The Argentine didn't get many chances during the entire 90 minutes of play but then when it counted most, Dybala pulled off a magic trick to give the bianconeri a huge victory. He wasn't set to be a sure starter in Juve's upcoming game against the Spurs but after his huge goal, Allegri will surely play him from the get go. Allegri is also hoping to get Higuain back in time for this game as Tottenham will have to potentially watch out for Argentine duo. As Dybala confessed, "this goal is good for my confidence". Tottenham look-on...