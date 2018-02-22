Here is what Gattuso did before the Milan-United game in 2010...
08 May at 20:22Juve and Milan will face off tomorrow night in the Coppa Italia final. Milan coach Rino Gattuso spoke to the press in his pre-game conference. Here are other interesting things that he revealed:
" Ancelotti? We often talk but not recently since he knows that I am superstitious. The only person that I responded too was Sacchi and I was very happy to do so. I couldn't not respond to him it is such an honor. Serie A? After this huge final, we will have two other big games against Atalanta and Fiorentina. It would be nice to arrive to these games with the Coppa Italia in our pocket but let's see how it goes. Suso? I am expecting a good Suso tomorrow, one who will help our team in both phases. He played great against Verona and as Leo said, we will have to be clinical tomorrow night since we won't get too many chances. Do you remember eating a living snail? Well to be a great team who have to have a great locker-room. You have to play as a group and as a unit if you want to win titles. This happened before the Milan-United game in 2010. Everyone said that I didn't have the guts to do so! This helped everyone relax before the game...".
Go to comments