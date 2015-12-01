Here is what Messi told Neymar before his Psg transfer...
15 August at 19:58It was the biggest transfer of all time as Neymar left FC Barcelona to join PSG. In return, the Blaugrana received 222 million euros for the Brazilian star. With this sale, Valverde's team will now likely try and sign a few star players as they have been interested in Liverpool's Coutinho and Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele. Spanish paper Sport revealed what Messi told Neymar before his transfer to PSG : " What do you want? The Ballon d'or ? Don't worry I will help you win it...". In the end, Messi's words weren't enough to help Neymar change his mind as he seemed set on leaving Barcelona.
The Brazilian star played his first game for PSG this past week as he scored a goal and added an assist in PSG' win over Guingamp. He had a solid season last year for Barcelona as he won't be easy to replace. Even so, Valverde's side can already count on Suarez and Messi upfront and if they re-invest the money well then they should be very competitive in 2017-18 ....
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
