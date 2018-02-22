Here is what Mourinho told Guardiola at half-time...
07 April at 22:12Manchester CIty took on Manchester United in the Manchester derby as the Red Devils came away with a big 2-3 win. This result surprised a few people especially considering the fact that Man City had a 2-0 half-time lead over their rivals. In the end, it was Paul Pogba who made the difference as he scored two second half goals. What inspired this comeback? No one will really know, but here is what José Mourinho told Pep Guardiola at half-time of today's derby game (via the Mirror) :
"What did you tell Guardiola? I congratulated them for the league title. They really deserved to win this title since they have much more points than anyone else. Can United catch up to City next season? Maybe but we will have to work hard that's for sure. We have received many critics but we are better than what people think. I am a better manager than what people have been giving me credit for...".
Manchester City have a 13 point advantage on United as there are only a few more games to go in this English Premier league season...
Go to comments