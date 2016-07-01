Here is what United star Pogba told Matuidi about Juventus...
24 September at 19:38Juventus have started off this Serie A season on the right foot as they remained perfect after 6 games, thanks to last night's win against rivals Torino. Blaise Matuidi has adapted well into Juve's system as Allegri has been using him a lot. Let's not forget that both Marchisio and Khedira are hurt/in bad shape which means that Matuidi and Bentancur are getting a lot of playing time alongside Miralem Pjanic. It seems like ex-Juve star Paul Pogba spoke to Matuidi before he moved to Turin (from PSG), here is what he told him:
"To choose Juve was something normal" Matuidi told the press, "I spoke to Pogba about it as well as with Evra. They told me that Juve are a world class team, that they were a club that won a lot and that are still hungry to win again. Once I heard this, it excited me even more to join the Bianconeri side...".
Go to comments