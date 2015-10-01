Here is what Sarri and Inzaghi had to say after the game

Napoli beat Lazio 4-1 tonight as Sarri's club leapfrogged Juve back into first place in the Italian Serie A standings. Here is what Maurizio Sarri had to say to the press after the game as he spoke to Premium Sport:



" In the first half they had the physical edge over us, we were a little nervous because of the Ghoulam injury. In the second half, we started to play the right way and things opened up for us. I was lucky to watch the second half from the stands, I enjoyed it. At half-time I tried to calm the players down a little since I was upset because of my sending off. Sending off? I told the referee that the MIlinkovic foul deserved a red card and not only a yellow card. VAR? The league is trying it at the moment, I am sure we will get to use it in a more effective way in the future. Mario Rui is playing very well, he is improving a lot".



Simone Inzaghi then added to Premium Sport: " We played a good first half but we weren't good in the second half. That Callejon goal at the end of the first half affected us and then things went downhill from there. We deserved to lose that game, Napoli did a good job. Immobile? He had a good chance on a break-away against Reina but they called the play off for an offside that wasn't there. Even so, there is no excuse we weren't good. I didn't like the fact that there was no response or reaction from my players tonight. It's our third straight loss, we now have to be ready for our Europa league game on Thursday".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)