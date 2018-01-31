Here is what Zidane told his players at half-time during the Cardiff final
01 February at 09:30Seven minutes to reflect. Zidane motivated his players during the half-time break in last summer's UCL final against Juventus (Cardiff). Cristiano Ronaldo had opened the score but Mario Mandzukic tied the game up at one going into half-time. We can see what happened during their half-time break thanks to the documentary "En el corazon de la Duodecima" (via Sky Sport) . Isco and Marcelo weren't pleased by certain events as Zidane told his players :
"Two things: we know that it's a difficult game but it is so for them too. The most important thing is that we have to be more aggressive defensively speaking but at the same time, let's avoid bookings. When we don't have the ball, we have to play in a tight way and we have to be more aggressive. They are playing with the 4-4-2 with Dani Alves and Mandzukic very high up the pitch. We have to be patient and when we have the ball, Marcelo and Dani have to play a little higher. When we have the ball we have to make them track back with Dani, Marcelo and with Lukas and Isco. We have to play like we trained this week, from one side to the other. We have to fight and work hard. It's normal to be tired, it's a final. We have to believe that the goal will come...". His players applauded him as they then went on to win 4-1....
You can view an extract of the video in our gallery section
