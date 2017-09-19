Here is who Barcelona will use to replace the injured Dembele
19 September at 22:29Josep Maria Bartomeu had received some critics concerning Barcelona's transfer market as the critics are still alive now that Dembele picked up a severe injury. Here is what he had to say to El Rondo de TVE : " Dembele got hurt very soon but he will come back stronger. Tomorrow he will undergo surgery and once he will be back, he will surely help us a lot. The medics are talking about 4 months out. His price? It was a gamble but all of the prices were high at that moment on the transfer market. Neymar's departure led to his arrival...".
COUTINHO - "Liverpool asked for 200 million euros and we did not want to go there. We had offered under 100 million euros for him and with bonuses we would've reached 120 million euros".
INIESTA - " I already talked to him and we want to continue together. For Messi's renewal, everything is pretty much done".
With Dembele's injury, it will now be Gerard Deulofeu's time to shine for Barcelona.
