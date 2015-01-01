Here is why Allegri decided to start Mandzukic over Higuain
23 September at 20:35Max Allegri's decision to leave Gonzalo Higuain on the bench caught the attention of many people. Juve are set to take on Torino soon as Allergi will be using Mandzukic to replace him up front and Dybala-Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado will play behind the Croatian international. Higuain has only scored two goals on the season but it is his overall play that is disappointing.
According to Sky Sport (via IlBianconero), Allegri's decision has been made since Higuain has a small physical issue. In fact, the Argentine striker felt a small physical issue during the training session this morning at Vinovo. This news hasn't been confirmed in an official way but our reporters (that are currently at the stadium) told us that Higuain isn't currently present during Juve's pre-game warm-ups, which could be a sign that he has a physical issue (un-confirmed yet).
Juve will be taking on Torino in the coming minutes as this Derby game should be very exciting. Mihajlovic's Torino play a very offensive style of football as both clubs won't likely hold back...
Go to comments