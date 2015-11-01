Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo did not join Manchester United
03 September at 19:55There was some talk about Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid future earlier on in the summer but in the end the Portuguese superstar stayed at Real Madrid. According to the Sunday Times, if Real Madrid had acquired Kylian Mbappé from Monaco (which would've cost over 150 million euros), then Real Madrid would've likely listened to offers for Cr7. Manchester United had some interest in him as Ronaldo would've likely accepted a return "home" to Manchester.
Cristiano Ronaldo had an amazing season last year as he scored 42 goals in 46 total appearances for los Blancos. As he is now on the bad side of 30, his future might soon be far from Madrid. He is likely going to win this coming Ballon d'or as he won a UEFA Champions league with Real Madrid (in 2016 and then again in 2017). He has had an amazing few seasons for Real Madrid as coach Zinedine Zidane will likely have a big say on his future...
