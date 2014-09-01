Here is why Juve have to be worried of Kane as he is set to take on Higuain

It will be Juve's most imporant game of the season to date as they will be facing Tottenham in the UEFA Champions league. Allegri will be hoping that his team keep playing like they have done over the past month or so as they have been very good. The Bianconeri are very solid at the back again and Higuain found his scoring touch. They know that they will have to be at their best as Harry Kane has been on fire for Pochettino's club.



THE NUMBERS - Higuain is in great form as he scored 6 goals over the past 15 days. He will be relied upon as Allegri has to be pleased that the Argentine striker found his scoring touch in the most crucial part of the season. He will have to be good since Tottenham have a certain Harry Kane who has been on fire this season. The English striker scored 32 goals in 33 games this season as he will be difficult to cover. He is currently Europe's top scorer as Juve should be worried...



THE MATCH-UP - Here is what Khedira had to say about Harry Kane as he had spoken to the press: " He is perhaps the most complete striker in the world. Lewandowski and Higuain are also there but he is a great player and he is able to score in many different ways. He is an incredible player and he is still pretty young too. Tottenham are very lucky to have him...". Kane versus Higuain should be an important battle in this tie...