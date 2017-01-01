Here is why Paredes' move to Juventus collapsed

Leandro Paredes was a Juventus objective for their midfield but in the end a move did not occur. Why ? Well it seems like a failed move of Lemina to Crystal Palace was the reason why Juventus did not sign him. As Sky Sport reported, Lemina was supposed to move to Crystal Palace, Paredes would've then moved from Roma to Juventus and Baselli would've then replaced Paredes in Rome. A triple move was close to happening but in the end, everything failed at the last moment.



Paredes had a terrific season last year at Empoli but he hasn't been able to get many starts for Spalletti's Roma. Paredes might be one of the players that Roma sacrifice this coming summer as they would ideally like to retain both Manolas and Nianggolan.



Roma are currently second in the Italian Serie A behind first placed Juventus. Juve are looking to win a sixth consecutive league title which would be an Italian record.