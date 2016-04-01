Here’s Buffon’s advice to Donnarumma as AC Milan star turns 18

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma turns 18 today and his older counterpart Gianluigi Buffon has send him some birthday wishes through an interview released with Sky Italia.



“Hello Gigio, here’s Gigi Buffon and I want to wish you a very happy birthday”, Buffon said.



“I hope it’s going to be a special day. You are an adult now but I hope you will enjoy as much as you can your age, the age of ‘maturity’. You will understand that the world of adults is very complicated but you have the moral qualities you need to overcome all the problems.”



“You have great technical skills to and I hope you will manage to create your own spaces and mark an mark an era. Happy birthday Gigi.”



Donnarumma is considered Buffon’s natural heir, so much so Italy national team boss Giampiero Ventura has already given the 18-year-old goalkeeper a senior call-up with Donnarumma who has two appearances with senior Italy national team.

