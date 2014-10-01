Here’s how Allegri managed to replace Pogba at Juve

Juve are set to take on Verona this coming week-end in the Serie A as Allegri's team are currently second in the Italian Serie A standings (1 point off Napoli). Here is what Mario Sconcerti had to say about the Pogba departure in an interivew with Corriere della Sera:



"Allegri is a players coach, he knows how to take advantage of what he has. Sarri vs Allegri? They are both great, Sarri is more of a constructor where as Allegri knows how to respond to a certain situation. This is why Sarri doesn't use many change-ups during a game. Allegri likes power, take Mandzukic as an example. He needed to find someone who was able to replace Pogba's physical traits and Mario has been doing a very good job for the Bianconeri. If you look at Dybala's case, Allegri doesn't know where to put him since he understands that Juve can't play with only two midfielders. It's a difficult situation since it's hard to take off Pjanic or Mandzukic for example. He has quite a luxury as no one else would be able to leave someone like Dybala on the bench....".