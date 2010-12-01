Here’s how Arsenal can utilize both Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan

Arsenal are confident of signing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Henrik Mkhitaryan this month but questions remain over which system manager Arsene Wenger will deploy to get the most out of the pair.



The Frenchman has lined up with a back four for almost the entire duration of his time in north London but switched to a three-man defence after his team’s 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in April. Following the change, Arsenal went on to win the FA Cup with a 3-4-3 formation, overcoming Manchester City in the last four and then Chelsea in the final.



With his squad set to be bolstered by two wonderful attacking talents, Wenger now has an array of attacking options available to him.



Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan formed a formidable partnership during Mkhitaryan's spell at Signal Iduna Park, scoring a combined 62 goals during the 2015-16 season. Wenger could decide to play the Armenian in the inside-right position, with Mesut Ozil playing in his favoured No.10 role behind Aubameyang.



Alexandre Lacazette is able to play on the left hand side of a forward line and his intelligent runs down the flanks could see him interchange or even play alongside Aubameyang.



The loss of Alexis Sanchez will be palpable. However, if the Gunners are able to land both players, and find a system to fit them, it’s possible they can compensate better than many anticipate.