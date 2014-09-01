Here's how Donnarumma can salvage his relationship with AC Milan, fans

In the wake of the latest controversy surrounding AC Milan and their star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, fans of the Rossoneri seem to be fed up with the 18-year-old. Their frustrations boiled over last night as they unfurled a banner criticizing him for being selfish and urging him to leave, which brought him to tears.



Despite his immense talent, there seems to be perpetual tension between the player and club. Last summer’s contract negotiates were strenuous and nasty. Now that contract is under scrutiny after it was reported that his agent Mino Raiola is looking to have it voided.



Matthew Klimberg [@KlimbergCalcio] breaks down the strained relationship and reveals the only way Gigio can salvage his relationship with the team and its fans.