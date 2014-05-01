Here’s how Juve aim to beat AC Milan and Man Utd to signing of Renato Sanches
20 August at 09:45Juventus have resumed their interest in AC Milan and Manchester United target Renato Sanches, according to the latest report of La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Portuguese starlet had been previously linked with moves to the Old Trafford and to the San Siro but Juventus have also been chasing the 19-year-old who struggled with game time in Bavaria last season.
AC Milan wanted to sign Renato Sanches on loan with option to buy but Bayern Munich rejected the Serie A giants’ bid.
Manchester United came close to signing the Portugal International last summer but the player snubbed a move to Manchester signing for Bayern Munich instead.
Earlier this summer Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had claimed Renato Sanches could leave Bayern Munich for € 48 million but the Bavarians are not anymore willing to sell the player on a permanent deal.
Juventus want to sign Renato Sanches on a dry loan deal and could make an attempt to sign the Portuguese starlet until the end of next season, that’s how the bianconeri hope to beat their competitors to seal the (temporary) transfer of one of the most promising midfielders in Europe.
