Here’s how Juventus want to beat Man Utd in race to sign Emre Can
02 January at 10:20Juventus are long time admirers of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. The German has six months left in his contract with the Reds and he is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club interested in welcoming his services.
According to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, Can has also attracted the interest of Manchester United and the Old Lady is now working to beat the Red Devils in race to sign the 23-year-old Liverpool midfielder.
The reliable Italian paper states Juventus want to reach an agreement with Emre Can as soon as possible. Juventus have been in talks with the player’s entourage for quite some time now and the Serie A giants are determined to reach an agreement in the coming weeks. Manchester United, however, are also pushing to reach an agreement with the player.
According to the Italian paper Juventus are hopeful they can sign Can in the January window as well, stealing the talented midfielder from under the Red Devils’ noses.
Once Can reaches a verbal agreement with Juventus, the Serie A giants will offer Liverpool € 5/6 million hoping to welcome his services in the January window.
