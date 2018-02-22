Here’s how Man Utd can land pair of Tottenham stars
10 March at 21:00At a contract impasse, Toby Alderweireld could soon be on his way out of Tottenham, writes the Sun.
The 29-year-old centre-back is unhappy with the club's €125,000-a-week offer, seeking closer to €165,000 a week. And his current deal has a €28m buyout clause in 2019, meaning that if Spurs are unable to agree a new deal with the Belgium international, this summer is their last chance to cash in.
Manchester United are confident of winning the race to sign Alderweireld. Many consider him to be the best defender currently playing in England. He’ll help lead his country to World Cup glory this summer.
Even worse for the Spurs, they could lose out even more as the Belgian's defensive partner in North London, left-back Danny Rose, also wants to move to Old Trafford. Before that can happen, though, the Red Devils will need to find a buyer for Luke Shaw.
Don’t put it past Jose Mourinho.
