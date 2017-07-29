Barcelona are readying a huge €125 million bid for Philippe Coutinho, according ot the

The Catalans are determined to land the Liverpool star now that Neymar has left the Camp Nou for €222 million, and the Blaugrana’s shopping list begins with Coutinho.

The former Inter man is liked by new Coach Ernesto Valverde, and reports also indicate that, ironically, Neymar himself lobbied to bring the 25-year-old to Catalonia.

​Coutinho was left out of Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao, and Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is in England to try to finalise the deal.

Reports indicated that Barcelona’s offers were more in the

The Brazilian has been known to be tempted by this move for a while.

Barcelona are also interested in Ousmane Dembele, and plan to meet with Borussia Dortmund straight after to try to land him.

€100 million area, but recent stories had Jurgen Klopp ok’ing the move.