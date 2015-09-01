Here’s how much Leicester may fine Riyad Mahrez

Disgruntled Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez is in open revolt against his team. After declining to sell their star, the team has been forced to deal with multiple absences of, arguably, their best player.



After helping key Claudio Raineri’s historic Premier League championship in 2015-16, the Algerian saw his value skyrocket across the world. Despite interest, City elected to keep him for the 2016-17 season with the rare opportunity to play in Champions League. This past summer, however, Leicester entertained multiple offers for their playmaker, but without resolution.



His name was bandied about again this January. Roma, like in the summer, was a possible destination. However, Premier League leading Manchester City was the last team to be linked with him, and made the biggest push at the 25th hour.



Yet, due to Leicester’s high demands for Mahrez, he remains put. Clearly, though, he is unhappy as he’s chosen to miss multiple training sessions this week, and will now miss their clash with Swansea this weekend.



As a result, he now faces a 225,000 euro fine from the club. Relations between the two are approaching a breaking point.