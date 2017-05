The Europa League trophy is probably the most important season target left for Manchester United with the Red Devils that can snatch aif they lift the trophy in Stockholm in two weeks.A possible Champions League qualification, however, is not the only reason why Manchester United must win the trophy in the final against Ajax. Today’s edition of The Times reports a defeat in the Europa League final would cost Manchester United almost € 26 million (£ 22 million).In case of defeat against Ajax, in fact, Manchester United’s technical sponsorwould activate a clause which allows them to take a big slice of Man Utd’s Europa League prize money.The Red Devils have earned roughly € 42 million (£ 36 million) from this year’s competition but most of their incomes could be taken by Adidas if José Mourinho’s side fail to take the trophy home.