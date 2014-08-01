Here’s how much money Man Utd could lose in case of Europa League final defeat
13 May at 18:27The Europa League trophy is probably the most important season target left for Manchester United with the Red Devils that can snatch a Champions League group stage qualification if they lift the trophy in Stockholm in two weeks.
A possible Champions League qualification, however, is not the only reason why Manchester United must win the trophy in the final against Ajax.
Today’s edition of The Times reports a defeat in the Europa League final would cost Manchester United almost € 26 million (£ 22 million).
In case of defeat against Ajax, in fact, Manchester United’s technical sponsor Adidas would activate a clause which allows them to take a big slice of Man Utd’s Europa League prize money.
The Red Devils have earned roughly € 42 million (£ 36 million) from this year’s competition but most of their incomes could be taken by Adidas if José Mourinho’s side fail to take the trophy home.
Go to comments