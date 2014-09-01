Here's the list of players Real Madrid is ready to exchange Dybala for
14 December at 10:30With Paulo Dybala clearly unhappy in Turin, it’s becoming ever clearer the trequartista is on his final legs with Juventus. As he’s fallen out of favor with manager Max Allegri, speculation surrounding his next career move has reached a fever pitch.
The team he’s been linked to most is Barcelona. However, reports out of the Catalan capital state that his fellow countryman, Lionel Messi, has warned against importing the talented youngster. The captain is concerned about Dybala’s compatibility within their system.
Sensing an opening, Florentino Perez is preparing to launch an operation to bring Dybala to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid executive has put together a shortlist of players that Juventus can choose from in exchange for Dybala.
According to Don Balon, the Bianconeri will have the opportunity to bring Karin Benzema, Luka Modric, Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Lucas Vázquez to Torino.
However, La Liga legend Luis Figo has warned Perez about bringing on the young Argentine. “Dybala is a striker that I really like, but he still has a lot to do if he wants to be Real Madrid player, he's already part of a great team.”
