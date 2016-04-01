Chelsea scouts were at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa last night for the Derby della Lanterna and their attention was on one player in particular.



That player was Sampdoria striker Patrick Schick who despite only coming on as a second-half substitute, was instrumental in his side’s 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Colombian frontman Luis Muriel.



The 21-year-old Czech Republic international has been causing a huge stir this season with some outstanding displays for the port club despite a campaign that has been full of struggles. Schick rejected a move to AS Roma last summer to head to Samp from Sparta Prague citing that he wanted to guarantee himself first team action.

