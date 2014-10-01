During an interview with L’intervista, Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti has revealed the one player he regrets not having been able to play alongside during his 23-year career as a professional. The 40-year-old, who could be entering the final month of a distinguished career, stated that Brazilian striker Ronaldo was the one man he wishes he could have had as a team-mate.



Totti explained that; “"Many years ago I was really close to Real Madrid, I was considering leaving Roma to go to Real Madrid. I was really close. I would never sign for another Italian side out of respect for the people [of Rome]."



My regrets are not playing with Ronaldo, the Brazilian one, and not winning the Champions League with Roma."



Totti joined his hometown club as a youngster in 1989 as has been a one-club man ever since despite having had the chance to leave the Italian capital on numerous occasions. Should he call time on his playing career in the summer, it’s expected that he could become an ambassador for the Giallorossi.