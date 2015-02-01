David De Gea by offering Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez to the Red Devils in exchange.

According to reports in The Express , Real Madrid will try to tempt Manchester United to part with goalkeeperby offering Colombian midfielderto the Red Devils in exchange.

The Spanish giants are determined to get the player, who was born in the city and developed in the youth academy at rivals Atletico, to head to the Bernabeu after being unsuccessful back in 2015. United boss Jose Mourinho has made noises that he would be prepared to off-load the Spanish number one for the right deal and Real chiefs believe that the 25-year-old Colombian is the player that will make the Portuguese tactician do just that.



De Gea has been at Old Trafford since 2011 and has developed into one of the world’s best goalkeepers during this time. Recently however, the player has dropped hints that he may be ready to return home and that if he did, then it would ideally be to the Spanish league leaders. Should he leave, it’s expected that United may make a move for current Atletico custodian Jan Oblak.