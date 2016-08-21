Just days after it was revealed that both Liverpool and Celtic were chasing highly-rated Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru, reports from Belgium have now emerged stating that his current club, AS Eupen, have put a €3 million asking price on the youngsters head.



The 19-year-old has been causing a stir in Belgium, where he currently plays his football, and his performances for the newly promoted side, have had scouts from all around Europe queuing up to watch him perform.



The Scottish giants are even reported to have had a bid turned down but this has yet to be confirmed by anyone at Parkhead. AS Eupen are owned by Qatar Sports Group who also control French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Belgian outfit have invested heavily in their youth program and Onyekuru is set to be one of the first beneficiaries of that program.



Still a raw talent despite his rise to stardom, Onyekuru does not lack self-belief when he claimed in a recent interview that; “I believe I have the level to one day play in the Champions League.”