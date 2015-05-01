Here’s what Fernando Torres told Cristiano Ronaldo during yesterday’s UCL semi-final

Real Madrid have made it through the Champions League final for the third time in the last four years beating Atletico Madrid 4-2 on aggregate. The Merengues have already set their sights on their 12th Champions League title but if they want to lift the cup they will have to beat Serie A champions Juventus who will play their second final in three years.



Atletico Madrid thought they could have imitate Barcelona yesterday night as the Colchoneros were leading for 2-0 after the first 30 minutes of the game. Isco’s gol before the end of the second half helped Real Madrid to secure their tickets for Cardiff, where this year’s final will be played.



​Before the final whistle of yesterday’s game, Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo had an ‘exchange of views’ and reporters of Spanish paper Marca have managed to understand the content of their ‘conversation’.



“What’s wrong with you, clown?” Fernando Torres asked.



“Go home, idiot”, the Real Madrid star replied.



At this point the referee got between the two players but the former AC Milan had a last word to say: “Son of a b****’, the Spaniard told Ronaldo.

