Here’s what Montella told Bonucci after AC Milan’s humiliating defeat
11 September at 15:05Leonardo Bonucci has found himself in the middle of a storm after that AC Milan lost their first game of the season against Lazio.
The rossoneri defeat was huge and humiliating given that Vincenzo Montella’s side suffered a 4-1 defeat at the Olimpico with the former Juventus star who has been identified as one of the guiltiest players for the diavoli defeat.
Juventus fans cheered on social media saying that Bonucci’s successful seven-year spell at the Allianz Stadium was mainly due to his partnership with the likes of Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Gigi Buffon.
Bonucci’s performance against Lazio was a very poor one but the Italian remains one of the rossoneri brightest stars and Vincenzo Montella wanted to reassure the Italian centre-back at the end of the game.
Montella did talk to Bonucci at the end of the game telling him that despite predictable criticisms by fans and media, the former Juventus star is trusted by everybody at the San Siro and that he should not be worried by one single bad game.
