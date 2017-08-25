Here’s when Chelsea and AC Milan target’s €100m release clause expires
25 August at 11:15Chelsea and AC Milan are known to be long time admirers of Torino star Andrea Belotti. The Italian striker has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract. His release clause, however, can only be activated by clubs outside Serie A.
Monaco are also being linked with a move for the 23-year-old star although Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Kasper Dolberg is the Monegasques’ leading candidate to replace departing Kylian Mbappé.
Today’s edition of Tuttosport confirms Belotti won’t leave Torino for less than € 100 million although his release clause has an expiration date.
Belotti’s minimum transfer fee, in fact, will expire in 2021. From that date each club interested in signing the talented striker will have to negotiate the player’s price-tag with Torino.
Chelsea are reported to have recently made their fourth summer bid for Belotti but the Blues’ € 75 million offer was rejected by Torino.
Go to comments