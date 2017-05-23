Here's when Napoli will announce the contract extension of a Man Utd target
23 May at 19:10Napoli are set to announce the contract extension of Dries Mertens, according to several reports in Italy. The 30-year-old has agreed to extend his stay at the club until 2020 but foreign clubs can activate a € 30 million release clause from the 2018 summer transfer window.
Mertens’ contract extension will ward off the interest of Manchester United with the Red Devils that were reported to be interested in signing the former PSV star.
According to previous reports in England, representatives of the Red Devils had held talks with the Belgian to discuss a potential summer move a few months ago. An agreement between Napoli and Mertens has already been reached and an official announcement is expected in the next few hours.
La Repubblica writes Dries Mertens’ contract extension could be announced tonight or during a press conference on Friday when Napoli will present their summer training camp in Dimaro.
