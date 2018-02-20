Here’s why AC Milan fans should’t want Real Madrid to acquire Neymar
20 February at 15:30A report on Tuesday emerged out of Spain which indicated that Real Madrid is looking at a creative way to acquire Neymar this summer. The three-team deal, which has been written about here, would also involve a fourth team, albeit indirectly.
With Raphael Varane off to Manchester United, and Nacho the center of rumors linking him to Roma, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be looking to bolster the backline should they land Neymar in this scenario.
The article in Don Balon reports that he would turn his attention towards Milan, and look to poach Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan. The Rossoneri captain has previously been linked to Los Blancos; a potentiality which Ronaldo favors but Sergio Ramos does not.
With AC Milan’s financial crisis deepening each month, it’s likely they’ll be forced to sell at least one big money player this summer. Real Madrid may be able to take advantage of their situation and land the player who has led AC Milan’s recent turnaround by example.
Go to comments