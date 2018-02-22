Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has ruled out a move for the former Italy international, however, saying he was not the kind of player the club are looking for.

"In footballing terms, it's spectacular to see Balotelli play," Marotta told Mediaset. "He's a great player, but he doesn't have the profile that we are looking for. This does not mean he's not a great player -- he's one of the most talented players Italian football has, and he could still be useful to the national team."

Italy caretaker coach Luigi Di Biagio is reported to be considering recalling Balotelli to the national team for the first time since the 2014 World Cup for the friendlies against Argentina and England later this month.