Here's why Barca will not get Coutinho in January
11 December at 09:30Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is willing to wait until the end of the season to join Barcelona, the Daily Mirror reports.
The Brazil international is eager to move to Camp Nou to play alongside Lionel Messi, but has come to a compromise at Anfield which will see him turn down the chance to move in January if the transfer is agreed with Barcelona for a summer transfer.
This would give Coutinho the move he desires, but also give Reds boss Jurgen Klopp enough time to find an adequate replacement for the 25-year-old.
His much anticipated potential move to Camp Nou last summer blew up in a very public way as Liverpool denied his exit. The player and club have come a long way since in the intervening months as they’re clearly working to find a mutually beneficial solution for his imminent exit.
The question now turns to how Barcelona will handle the January window if they cannot secure an immediate more for Coutinho.
