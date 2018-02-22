Here’s why Chelsea won’t sack Conte after Barca loss

Chelsea's Champions League elimination on Wednesday night won't see Antonio Conte sacked as manager but the Italian is nonetheless expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The 48-year-old led the Blues to Premier League glory last year but his relationship with the board remains strained after a succession of public rants over the club's transfer strategy.



However, some key figures at Chelsea feel that Conte is merely covering for his own shortcomings this season in an attempt to ensure that his hopes of landing another top job are not damaged by his side's dismal title defence.



His departure has looked inevitable since last summer. Although Conte renewed his contract with the club, securing himself a pay rise in the process, he did not extend the length of the existing deal beyond 2019.



Conte has repeatedly denied that he will leave at the end of the current campaign and insisted after Wednesday night's 3-0 loss in Barcelona that he intends to see out his contract, which remains a possibility.



However, contingency plans have already been put in place regarding a replacement, underlining that Chelsea believe that a parting of the ways is almost inevitable. Former Barca boss Luis Enrique remains the front-runner, while Chelsea are also chasing a director of football and contact has already been made with Juliano Belletti, who spent three seasons in west London during his playing days.

