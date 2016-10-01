Here’s why Conte, Chelsea’s board fought over Batshuayi
20 February at 19:15Reports out of England appear to show that Antonio Conte and Chelsea brass quibbled over the future of striker Michy Batshuayi.
The Italian made it clear he did not see a future for him at Stamford Bridge and wanted him sold outright. Perhaps planning for Conte’s departure, Chelsea’s board overruled him, but placated him by loaning the Belgian to Dortmund for the remainder of the year.
It’s entirely possible that the club no longer wants Conte making long-term changes to the club as they expect him to be gone by the World Cup. Rumors of his imminent departure began last summer, immediately following Chelsea’s Premier League championship.
They have since intensified, with both Conte and executives saying things in public which could push them apart.
While Batshuayi will not be the reason for Conte’s firing (if he is to be fired) it certainly seems like it’s an early indicator that his fate at Stamford Bridge has been sealed.
