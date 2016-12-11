Here's why Conte to Real Madrid would make sense for both

For an extremely successful manager, Antonio Conte has struggled to find a team to call home. With 10 separate appointments in just over 10 years, he’s averaging just a single season per appointment. Despite winning the Premier League last season, it appears Conte is set to continue that trend.



While Chelsea has struggled significantly this season, rumors have run rampant that he will be leaving the club sometime in 2018. In anticipation, his name has been connected with other top clubs in the world. Now, if the English tabloids are to be believe, Real Madrid may bring him to Spain.



Sitting fourth in La Liga, and, after a disappointing Champions League qualification, a looming matchup with Paris Saint-Germain, manager Zinedine Zidane’s future is suddenly in doubt. His contract expires in the summer, and his fate is still up in the air.



While it’s simply speculation at the moment, it’s easy to see why Real Madrid would want him. In fact, it’s easy to see why he’d welcome a move to the Spanish capital.



During his time with Juventus, and currently with Chelsea, the Italian has proved his ability to manage strong personalities and large egos – a requirement for managing Los Blancos. More importantly, however, is Real Madrid’s deep pockets.



Much of Conte’s struggle to remain with a club revolves around the transfer market. With Juventus he became fed up with management for not signing Juan Cuadrado (something they did after Conte left). This past summer he was rumored to weigh resigning after Chelsea sold Diego Costa against his wishes.



He won’t have the same problem in Madrid. Money has never been an object for Florentino Perez. The only variable that would threaten a harmonious relationship between the two would be their abilities to manage each of their outsized egos.

