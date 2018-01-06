Here’s why Coutinho alters the dynamics of the Barca, Real Madrid rivalry

For years, a common jab Barcelona fans have thrown at their main rivals has been that Real Madrid players are ‘mercenaries’. When comparing the two rosters, they could always take pride in seeing the number of players on the club who came from their youth system. However, in recent years, that attack has been weakened by Barcelona’s own actions.



Messi, Xavi, Pique, Puyol, Iniesta, and many more names that have littered the Blaugrana roster began their careers with the club, and many have never worn another shirt.



On the other side of the country, Los Blancos have purchased players like both Ronaldos, Figo, Kroos, Modric, and others. But in recent years, Real Madrid have been able to minimize the ‘mercenary’ insult by doing a remarkable job of keeping their core intact at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Back in the Catalan capital, the Blaugrana have taken to becoming big spenders by acquiring high-priced superstars like Neymar, Suarez, and most recently Dembele and Coutinho.



The signing of the Liverpool midfielder confirms a cataclysmic shift in Barcelona’s organizational strategy. No longer are they going to wait for the right young talent to come through. If they don’t have it in their system, they’ll do whatever it takes to get it anyway.

