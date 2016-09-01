Here’s why Coutinho’s summer move makes sense for Barca

Many people are asking why Barcelona was willing to spend €160 million on Philippe Coutinho in January instead of waiting for the summer. They are looking at the La Liga standings and see the Catalan club with a commanding lead over Atletico Madrid and Valencia. Additionally, his European cap tied to Liverpool for the remainder of the season, which means he’s ineligible for Barcelona’s Champions League run.



However, if you look at the transfer in a different light, it makes sense because of these reasons.



With the Brazilian ineligible for Champions League matches, Coutinho’s transfer value decreased for Barcelona. Had they waiting for the summer, he’d be eligible for their their entire 2018/19 Champions League run. He still is, but in the immediate aftermath of the trade, he brings less to Barcelona, which lowers his price.



Additionally, Barcelona has proven they are capable of winning Champions League without him, therefore his value to them will never be lower. Had they waited for the summer, Liverpool could hang next season’s La Liga title over the negotiations, increasing his price. They’re unable to do that right now.



Lastly, by acquiring him now, it gives Coutinho half-a-season to create chemistry with his new teammates before he plays his first full season in a Blaugrana shirt.