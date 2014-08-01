Barcelona have been desperately searching for defensive reinforcements this summer so it came as a huge surprise when the Catalan giants let Colombian star Davinson Sanchez slip through the net as the 21-year-old arrived in North London to join Tottenham Hotspur.





The youngster was on Barca’s radar all last season and was quick to state his desire to head to the Camp Nou this summer after an excellent campaign with Ajax. Spanish portal Don Balon quotes the player however, who was asked in a recent interview why he snubbed a move to La Liga for the Premier League and he was frank in his reply, stating that;

“Fortunately, I took a decision without considering marketing opportunities. Barcelona has always been an elite club but the conditions under which I was going to arrive were never specified, their approach was not the best”.



Barca’s loss looks to be Spurs’ gain however, and now boss Mauricio Pochettino has one of world’s most promising defenders at his disposal.