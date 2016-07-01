The Portuguese man is on loan until the end of the season, and has a buy-out clause believed to be around

35m, with Geoffrey Kondogbia going in the other direction.

The 23-year-old has struggled for starts (only four so far), but Coach Luciano Spalletti has publicly defended the right-back, who also began his adventure in Milan with an unfortunate injury.

Speaking at a press conference recently, Valencia Coach Marcelino confirmed that “if the Inter Coach [Spalletti] has said he stays, we can rule out his presence here in Valencia,” Marcelino told a press conference.

“There is no chance he could play with us.”

Though Cancelo quit the Mestalla in tears, he played pretty well in the weekend draw with Roma. With Danilo D’Ambrosio injured, this could be the Portuguese international’s chance to take centre stage…