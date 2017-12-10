Here's why Juve is more likely to land Meunier than Bellerin
12 December at 12:50Juventus have identified Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin as their priority right-back target for next summer, reports Tuttosport .
With Stephan Lichtsteiner expected to leave Juve, the Serie A champions are assessing the market for potential replacements. Thomas Meunier and Sime Vrsaljko are options, but Juve will move for Bellerin, if they are given any indication that Arsenal are prepared to sell the Spaniard.
The problem for the Bianconeri is that Bellerin is under contract at Arsenal until 2023 after signing a six-year deal in November. Juventus would need to make a significant offer to lure him away from London. Should he become cost-prohibitive, Juventus would likely turn to Meunier.
An additional problem for Juventus is that Barcelona have consistently been speculated as suitors for Bellerin, who was born in the city and played for the Catalans’ youth team. Wenger plucked him from Barcelona’s youth set-up and brought him to England in 2011 as a 16-year-old.
