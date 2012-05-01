Here's why Juve is upset by Conte's pursuit of Ross Barkley

News trickled out Thursday night that Chelsea were closing in on a shocking move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. While it was expected that the Englishman would leave Goodison Park in 2018, few expected their London rivals to be the ones to snatch him.



With his contract expiring in the summer, and manager Sam Allardyce admitting the Toffees will lose Barkley, Chelsea are taking advantage of his situation and are close to a cut-rate €17 million transaction.



The news will come as a disappointment to Juventus, who were hoping to help fill Antonio Conte’s need in midfield with Claudio Marchisio. The Italian enjoyed some of the best years of his career under Conte, but now finds himself far down Max Allegri’s depth chart.



It was hoped that the 31-year-old would welcome a reunion with his former manager and serve as a key first team player for Chelsea as their winter schedule becomes hectic. Now, however, they’ll need to look elsewhere to dispose of him.