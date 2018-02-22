In what is ultimately not a surprise, Juventus' financials for fiscal year 2017 are not as strong as strong as they were in 2016.



According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri revenue stream dropped by nearly €25 million last year. Most, if not all of that is due to the lack of selling Paul Pogba to Manchester United for a second consecutive season.



Pogba was moved to Old Trafford for a record fee of €105 million back in the summer of 2016. However, this past summer, Beppe Marotta largely kept his squad intact, choosing not to sell stars like Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado, who were sought after on the open market.



Should the Agnelli's want to increase their revenues this year, they'll have to look at making hard decisions like selling star Argentine Paulo Dybala, who's being looked at by Real Madrid.



Perhaps we'll find out more after the conclusion of the World Cup.



