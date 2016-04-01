Here's why Liverpool are targeting both Lemar and Mahrez to replace Coutinho
04 January at 15:10With Philippe Coutinho poised to make his high profile journey across the Bay of Biscay, attention is now turning toward Liverpool’s plans to replace the attacking midfielder. Reports indicate that they have found their men to fill his void.
With the €120-150 million they’re about to receive from Barcelona, Jurgen Klopp wants to spend a significant amount to bring two players to Anfield. Thomas Lemar of Monaco is their top target. However, he’s not the only one. Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez is also squarely in their sights.
The reason for the dual swoop concerns the Reds’ European dreams. Lemar is cap tied to Monaco for the remainder of this season. With Leicester not in any UEFA tournaments, Mahrez is not.
As a result, it’s likely Liverpool will wait until the summer to splash a significant sum on the Frenchman, while the Algerian is seen as a January reinforcement for Klopp.
