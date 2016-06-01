Here’s why Man City will be closely watching Shakhtar-Roma

Last summer Barcelona picked up Paulinho off the proverbial scrap heap. The Brazilian attacking midfielder was applying his talents for Guangzhou Evergrande after failing to impress at Tottenham. Many fans and pundits poked fun at Ernesto Valverde’s unorthodox signing. However, after, half-a-season, he’s proven to be more than capable at Nou Camp.



Could Pep Guardiola learn from his former team? Many seem to think so as Manchester City has been heavily linked to another Brazilian, languishing in relative football Siberia. As Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk set to tangle in Champions League play tonight, many will have the rare opportunity to watch Fred man the midfield against a top European club.



The 24-year-old was rumored to be on the move to Man City this past January, but those plans were put on hold. A center midfielder, he has proven to be the workhorse of Shakhtar’s surprise ascendence in recent years. The team – which plays its home matches in Kiev due to the war in the east – relies heavily on Brazilian talent. None, however, more than Fred.



His two goals and four assists in 24 matches aren’t going to drop any draws. However, it’s his steel in the midfield, and work ethic, that have caught Guardiola’s eyes. Tonight, he’ll get the opportunity to see just how effective Fred can be against the likes of Daniele De Rossi, Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman.

