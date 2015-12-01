Here’s why Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla’s Montella

Sevilla manager dominated the news in late 2017 with negative headlines. At AC Milan his tenure this season started off poorly, and ended up much worse. However, Manchester United fans shouldn’t be swayed by the reports which surrounded his final months at San Siro. Montella is an excellent manager.



Due to AC Milan’s poor form the first half this season, people forget what a remarkable job he did with the club the year before. With a negligible budget as a result of Silvio Berlusconi’s sale of the club, the Italian willed his rag tag team to an improbable Europa League spot after taking over for Christian Brocchi.



Unfortunately for Montella, not everyone believed that he was the long-term solution to man the bench at the San Siro. After the club went on a 200 million euro spending spree for players this past summer, many questioned his ability to lead them. The poor form that followed only raised more questions and made his sacking inevitable.



It should be noted that the Rossoneri have seen a marked increase in their results under new manager Gennaro Gattuso. However, it’s entirely reasonable to point out that the starting lineup, which was virtually overhauled this past summer, has had more than half a year to gel, and probably plays a large role in their recent run of form.



Sevilla – the club which gave rise to managers Unai Emery and Jorge Sampaoli, as well as sporting director Monchi, quickly snapped him up. It’s worth noting Sevilla’s track record with managers and executives because they clearly know how to spot talent. Montella certainly has it.

