Here's why Mbappe no longer idolizes Ronaldo
27 December at 16:50Kylian Mbappe says Cristiano Ronaldo was his childhood hero, but that is no longer the case.
Mbappe was given the chance to team up with Ronaldo at Real Madrid this season but rejected them to join his boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that will cost €180 million when made permanent at the end of the season. The 19-year-old's impressive displays for Monaco last season and PSG this term have seen him named a potential successor to Real Madrid star Ronaldo as one of the world's biggest stars.
"He is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas," he told Marca. "But I am a competitor and a person who is very competitive and all I want to do is win, win, win. So it doesn't really matter who is in front of us, we want to win.”
"I admired him when I was younger, but that ended. Now I go to the Bernabeu to play and to win. From someone who has won five Ballons d'Or you can learn a lot. He's a great player, but I have those here too. Neymar is here and I think he is very similar and is at practically the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo. I learn from [Edinson] Cavani as a goalscorer too."
