Here’s why Mkhitaryan will wear two different numbers for Arsenal

Following his transfer to Arsenal, Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will wear two different numbers on the back of his shirt during the first six months at his new club - one in the Premier League and another one in European competitions.



While it's a straight swap in the Premier League, where he'll sport Alexis' former 7, it's not that easy in the Europa League. UEFA rules prohibit players from taking over numbers used by other players.



Mkhitaryan's Europa League number for Arsenal has not yet been announced, but taking a glance at Arsenal's squad list for the competition, it reveals that possible options include 26, 36 and 42.



As far Alexis Sanchez is concerned, the Chilean will retain his preferred number 7 when he dons a Manchester United shirt for the first time.



Arsenal will take on Swedish outfit Ostersund in the Round of 32 next month.



What number would you like to see Mkhitaryan sport for the Gunners?



Information courtesy of FootyHeadlines.com